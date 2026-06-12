Pakistan's Finance Minister Presents Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-27

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the federal budget for fiscal year 2026-27 in the National Assembly, highlighting Pakistan's growing importance and the country's efforts to promote peace in the region.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the federal budget for fiscal year 2026-27 in the National Assembly during a session chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, as opposition members protested and created noise in the House.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached the Assembly session, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the proceedings. Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto and Mohsin Naqvi left for the National Assembly Hall. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb formally presented the budget document for the new fiscal year 2026-27. During his speech, the finance minister said Pakistan had gained such importance that its voice was now being heard.

He also said that in May last year, Pakistan gave a befitting reply to India. Aurangzeb referenced Operation Bunyanun Marsoos during his budget speech and paid tribute to the services and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces. It is an honour for me to present the budget before this House, the finance minister said, while thanking the parliamentary leaders of all political parties for their cooperation.

He stated that today the entire world recognizes Pakistan’s defence capabilities and noted that several countries have expressed interest in acquiring Pakistani fighter jets for their armed forces. Aurangzeb also highlighted the defence cooperation agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, saying it has provided a strong new foundation for bilateral relations. He added that Pakistan’s defence industry has emerged as a valuable source of foreign exchange earnings.

The minister said the armed forces gave a befitting response to the enemy and described the success of Operation Bunyanun Marsoos as a bright chapter in Pakistan’s history and an important milestone for the future. He stressed that a strong defence is essential for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and integrity. During the speech, opposition members raised slogans and displayed banners and placards in the House.

Aurangzeb said both the United States and Iran have placed their trust in Pakistan, adding that the improvement in Pakistan’s international standing is the result of efforts by the country’s civil and military leadership, to whom he expressed gratitude. He said Pakistan played a responsible role in promoting peace in the region, with China supporting these efforts.

According to the finance minister, Pakistan is working to ensure the success of diplomatic initiatives, while oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz have been restored. He added that Islamabad successfully helped bring the United States and Iran to the negotiating table through diplomatic engagement. The finance minister thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their cooperation during the budget preparation process.

Pakistan’s economic growth rate has reached 3.7% and credited the government’s economic management under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for overcoming significant challenges. Despite the recent regional crisis, Pakistan faced no shortages of petroleum products, he said. The government provided tax relief worth Rs128 billion through petroleum prices, according to the finance minister. He added that the government has absorbed the burden of price fluctuations to protect consumers.

The finance minister said the prime minister’s recent visit to China gave fresh momentum to bilateral relations. He emphasized that Pakistan-China ties extend beyond government-to-government relations, describing China as Pakistan’s most important trading partner and a key pillar of the country’s foreign policy. The government announced significant tax relief for salaried individuals. The tax rate for individuals earning between Rs2.2 million and Rs3.2 million annually has been reduced from 23% to 20%.

The tax rate for those earning between Rs3.2 million and Rs4.1 million annually has been reduced from 30% to 25%. The tax rate for individuals earning between Rs5.6 million and Rs7 million annually has been reduced from 35% to 32%. The government announced the complete abolition of super tax across six income slabs. Previously, individuals earning between Rs150 million and Rs500 million annually were subject to a super tax ranging from 1% to 7%.

For incomes exceeding Rs500 million annually, the super tax rate has been reduced from 10% to 8%. In addition, the government has reduced income tax and withholding tax on property transfers and announced incentives for the construction sector to encourage investment and growth. The finance minister announced the abolition of taxes on essential women’s healthcare products as part of the government’s relief measures in Budget 2026-27. The government has abolished the Capital Value Tax (CVT) on foreign assets.

In addition, withholding tax on international transactions made through debit and credit cards has been significantly reduced





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Pakistan National Assembly Finance Minister Budget Operation Bunyanun Marsoos Defence Capabilities Diplomatic Initiatives Economic Growth Tax Relief Women's Healthcare Products Capital Value Tax (CVT) Debit And Credit Cards

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