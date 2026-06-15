The Federal Board of Revenue identified cases where life insurance products were used primarily as tax-planning vehicles rather than for genuine risk protection. To address the issue, the government proposes inserting a new Section 7G into the Income Tax Ordinance, under which certain payments made by life insurance companies and family takaful operators to individuals would become taxable starting in tax year 2026. Tax would apply to payouts, benefits, surrender values, maturity proceeds, and similar payments received from life insurance policies, family takaful certificates, and comparable arrangements. The Finance Bill also proposes amendments to Section 152 of the Income Tax Ordinance requiring banks to deduct tax on capital gains arising from the disposal of debt instruments and government securities. The proposed measures are intended to discourage the use of life insurance products as tax-planning instruments while preserving their role in providing financial protection and social security.

Pakistan government proposes changes to tax treatment of life insurance and takaful products to curb misuse for tax avoidance and revenue arbitrage . The Federal Board of Revenue identified cases where life insurance products were used primarily as tax-planning vehicles rather than for genuine risk protection.

To address the issue, the government proposes inserting a new Section 7G into the Income Tax Ordinance, under which certain payments made by life insurance companies and family takaful operators to individuals would become taxable starting in tax year 2026. Tax would apply to payouts, benefits, surrender values, maturity proceeds, and similar payments received from life insurance policies, family takaful certificates, and comparable arrangements.

The Finance Bill also proposes amendments to Section 152 of the Income Tax Ordinance requiring banks to deduct tax on capital gains arising from the disposal of debt instruments and government securities. The proposed measures are intended to discourage the use of life insurance products as tax-planning instruments while preserving their role in providing financial protection and social security





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Pakistan Government Proposed Changes Tax Treatment Life Insurance Takaful Products Curb Misuse Tax Avoidance Revenue Arbitrage Section 7G Income Tax Ordinance Payouts Benefits Surrender Values Maturity Proceeds Taxable Income Premiums Contributions Payouts Received After Seven Years Tax Collected Final Discharge Of Tax Liability Section 151B Withholding Tax Payouts Made Within One Year Payments Made After One Year But Before Seven Payouts Received After Seven Years Tax Experts Short-Term Investment Structures Loopholes Significant Revenue Losses Banks Foreign Currency Value Accounts Foreign Currency Business Value Accounts Non-Resident Rupee Value Accounts Non-Resident Rupee Business Value Accounts Shariah-Compliant Investment Instruments Capital Gains Arising From The Disposal Of Deb

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