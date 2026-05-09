Pakistan Gads Transport Alliance: Increase in Petrol Prices Leads to Suspension of Vehicles, President Warns of Nationwide Shutdown

The recent increase in petrol prices has led the Pakistani Gads Transport Alliance allies to suspend their vehicles in protest, with their chief president warning of the potential for a nationwide shutdown. The president has also spoken out against the lack of subsidy for the truck and trailer owners, which he believes are inadequate to cover their rising expenses.

حکومت کی غلط پالیسیوں کے باعث ٹرانسپورٹرز گاڑیاں کھڑی کرنے پر مجبور ہو رہے ہیں، صدر پاکستان گڈز ٹرانسپورٹ الائنس پاکستان گڈز ٹرانسپورٹ الائنس کے صدر ملک شہزاد اعوان نے پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں حالیہ اضافے پر شدید ردعمل دیتے ہوئے گڈز ٹرانسپورٹ کے کرایوں میں اضافے کا اعلان کر دیا۔ ملک شہزاد اعوان نے کہا کہ پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں اضافہ قابلِ مذمت ہے اور اس سے براہ راست ٹرانسپورٹ سیکٹر متاثر ہو رہا ہے۔ انہوں نے اعلان کیا کہ موجودہ صورتحال کے پیشنظر گڈز ٹرانسپورٹ کے کرایوں میں 4 فیصد اضافہ کیا جا رہا ہے۔ ان کا کہنا تھا کہ حکومت کی غلط پالیسیوں کے باعث ٹرانسپورٹرز گاڑیاں کھڑی کرنے پر مجبور ہو رہے ہیں، جس سے سپلائی چین بھی متاثر ہو رہی ہے۔ ملک شہزاد اعوان نے کہا کہ ٹرک اور ٹریلر مالکان کو دی جانے والی 80 ہزار روپے سبسڈی ناکافی ہے اور یہ بڑھتے ہوئے اخراجات کا ازالہ نہیں کرتی۔ انہوں نے خبردار کیا کہ اگر حکومت نے صورتحال بہتر نہ کی تو ٹرانسپورٹرز ملک گیر ہڑताल پر مجبور ہو جائیں گے، جس کی ذمہ داری حکومت پر عائد ہوگی۔گلگت بلتستان انتخابات؛ مسلم لیگ (ن) کے امیدواروں کیلئے ٹکٹ جار.

حکومت کی غلط پالیسیوں کے باعث ٹرانسپورٹرز گاڑیاں کھڑی کرنے پر مجبور ہو رہے ہیں، صدر پاکستان گڈز ٹرانسپورٹ الائنس پاکستان گڈز ٹرانسپورٹ الائنس کے صدر ملک شہزاد اعوان نے پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں حالیہ اضافے پر شدید ردعمل دیتے ہوئے گڈز ٹرانسپورٹ کے کرایوں میں اضافے کا اعلان کر دیا۔ ملک شہزاد اعوان نے کہا کہ پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں اضافہ قابلِ مذمت ہے اور اس سے براہ راست ٹرانسپورٹ سیکٹر متاثر ہو رہا ہے۔ انہوں نے اعلان کیا کہ موجودہ صورتحال کے پیشنظر گڈز ٹرانسپورٹ کے کرایوں میں 4 فیصد اضافہ کیا جا رہا ہے۔ ان کا کہنا تھا کہ حکومت کی غلط پالیسیوں کے باعث ٹرانسپورٹرز گاڑیاں کھڑی کرنے پر مجبور ہو رہے ہیں، جس سے سپلائی چین بھی متاثر ہو رہی ہے۔ ملک شہزاد اعوان نے کہا کہ ٹرک اور ٹریلر مالکان کو دی جانے والی 80 ہزار روپے سبسڈی ناکافی ہے اور یہ بڑھتے ہوئے اخراجات کا ازالہ نہیں کرتی۔ انہوں نے خبردار کیا کہ اگر حکومت نے صورتحال بہتر نہ کی تو ٹرانسپورٹرز ملک گیر ہڑताल پر مجبور ہو جائیں گے، جس کی ذمہ داری حکومت پر عائد ہوگی۔گلگت بلتستان انتخابات؛ مسلم لیگ (ن) کے امیدواروں کیلئے ٹکٹ جار





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Pakistan Gads Transport Alliance Petrol Prices Transport Suspension Nationwide Shutdown

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