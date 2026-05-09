Pakistan's president and prime minister have commended security forces for successful operations against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province's Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts. They emphasized the need for continued efforts and national unity to counter terrorism and support the armed forces.

Pakistan 's president and PM pay tribute to security forces for terror operations: 7,500 characters President Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif, both in separate statements, commended security forces for successful operations against terrorists in NKP's Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

They highlighted the professionalism of the security forces and emphasized the need for continued efforts and national unity to counter terrorism. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his support for armed forces, stating that under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, security forces are achieving significant successes in the fight against terrorism. Keywords: Pakistan, terrorism, security forces, president, PM, Azm-e-Istehkam, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, five militant





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Pakistan Terrorism Security Forces President PM Azm-E-Istehkam Tank Dera Ismail Khan Five Militants

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