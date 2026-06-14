Pakistan: Opposition Parties Criticize Federal Budget, Call for National Consensus on Charter of Economy

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has invited opposition parties to join a proposed Charter of Economy, saying national consensus is essential for sustaining economic progress and stability. He defended the federal budget for FY2026-27, describing it as a balanced and public-oriented plan designed to provide relief to citizens and support key sectors of the economy. However, opposition leader Asad Qaiser criticized the budget, arguing that several measures appeared to be influenced by IMF recommendations and insufficient support for agriculture. The budget discussion continued in the National Assembly over the weekend, with lawmakers debating fiscal priorities as well as broader political and governance issues.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has invited opposition parties to join a proposed Charter of Economy, saying national consensus is essential for sustaining economic progress and stability.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Sunday, Tarar defended the federal budget for FY2026-27, describing it as a balanced and public-oriented plan designed to provide relief to citizens and support key sectors of the economy. He credited the government’s economic policies for improving financial indicators and strengthening investor confidence. The minister highlighted the removal of the super tax, approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as a major relief measure.

He also pointed to rising tax revenues and overseas remittances as signs of economic recovery, urging opposition lawmakers to recognize the government’s efforts on both economic and diplomatic fronts. The budget, unveiled on June 12, includes incentives for salaried employees, exporters, businesses, and the real estate sector. While avoiding significant new taxation measures, the government proposed taxes on earnings generated through social media platforms and introduced a fixed tax regime for small traders.

During the debate, PTI leader Asad Qaiser expressed support for a Charter of Democracy instead, emphasizing the need for an independent judiciary and autonomous Election Commission. He dismissed allegations regarding PTI’s communication with the IMF and maintained that the party had always acted in the national interest. Qaiser criticized the budget, arguing that several measures appeared to be influenced by IMF recommendations.

He also voiced concerns about insufficient support for agriculture, claiming that farmers in Punjab could face substantial financial losses. Additionally, he alleged that several companies had reduced or withdrawn their investments from Pakistan. The budget discussion continued in the National Assembly over the weekend, with lawmakers debating fiscal priorities as well as broader political and governance issues. Opposition Leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai also questioned the government’s decision to leave provincial development allocations unchanged in the new budget





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Pakistan Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Charter Of Economy National Consensus Economic Progress Economic Stability Federal Budget For FY2026-27 Salaried Employees Exporters Businesses Real Estate Sector Social Media Platforms IMF Recommendations Independent Judiciary Autonomous Election Commission Budget Discussion Fiscal Priorities Political And Governance Issues Opposition Parties Opposition Leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai Provincial Development Allocations

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