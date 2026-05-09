Pakistan Armed Forces Issue Strong Warning | Strong Message to Hostile Forces and Operation Surrender: Latest Updates

Read the latest news on Pakistan Armed Forces' strong warning and message to hostile forces along with updates on Pakistan Hajj Mission and transport plan to support pilgrims from Pakistan.

Pakistan Armed Forces Issue Strong Warning | Strong Message to Hostile Forces - 24 News HD Pakistan ’s Unbreakable Defense | How Operation Sindoor Became Operation Surrender? 24 News HD As many as 52,195 Hajj pilgrims have so far reached Saudi Arabia from Pakistan through 207 flights, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Saturday.

According to details, 44 percent of Hajj pilgrims travelling on the government quota are now in Saudi Arabia. Till now, 135 Hajj flights have landed in Madinah and 72 in Jeddah. 1,090 field volunteers of the Pakistan Hajj Mission are active in the field to facilitate pilgrims. Eighty-five percent of Hajj pilgrims on the government quota reside in Makkah, and 15 percent in Madinah.

As many as 652 pilgrim servants, 255 medical staff, and 183 religious affairs officials deployed to serve pilgrims. 791 of them are performing their duties in Makkah, 280 in Madinah, and 19 in Jeddah





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Pakistan Pakistan Armed Forces Strong Warning Hostile Forces Strong Message Hajj Pilgrims Saudi Arabia Government Quota Traveling Madinah Jeddah Pakistan Hajj Mission Transport Plan

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