Pakistan: Traffic Diversions in Islamabad for Event Marking Marka-e-Haq Anniversary, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir to Speak

The text updated the previous news article for May 10, 2026, including details about a ceremony marking the one-year anniversary of the Marka-e-Haq victory, traffic diversions in Islamabad, and the Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir's speech. The text also mentioned events marking the first anniversary of the conflict, comments from ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, and the marking of the event by the first anniversary of the conflict.

Islamabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for May 10, 2026 due to an event marking the anniversary, and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir will speak at a ceremony today at GHQ Rawalpindi to mark one year of the Marka-e-Haq victory.

The ceremony will start at 8:40am and will include senior military officials, with Field Marshal Munir attending as the chief guest. Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf will also be present. The event will include laying a wreath at the martyrs’ monument and a salute from all three armed forces. Marka-e-Haq refers to the 19-day military conflict between Pakistan and India that took place from April 22 to May 10, 2025.

On May 6 and 7 last year, India launched what Pakistan described as an unprovoked attack after an incident involving tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. During the 87-hour conflict, Pakistan claimed it shot down eight Indian fighter jets, including Rafale aircraft, along with many drones. The conflict between the two nuclear-armed countries ended on May 10 after a ceasefire agreement was arranged by the United States.

ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan was preparing for future war and added that the country had not underestimated India but had dealt with it effectively during a press conference last week. Islamabad Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for May 10, 2026, due to the event marking the anniversary





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