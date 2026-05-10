Pakistan Celebrates Victory and Completion ofMarka-e-Haq in Nationwide Events

Up to five topics may include country-wide ceremonies and rallies, politicians' participation, journalists' celebration

Countrywide ceremonies and rallies celebrated the completion of one year ofMarka-e-Haq and the victory over India . Provincial ministers, civil and military officials, and citizens attended.

Politicians, including the PM, participated in the ceremonies. Views vary on the significance of Pakistan's victory in the Marka-e-Haq. Some experts see it as a chapter in history while others see it as a terrifying blow to the enemy and the world. The Pakistan Army and the nation as a whole have been praised for their courage and determination.

The journalists of Sialkot also held a ceremony and cut a cake to celebrate the victory in the Marka-e-Haq. They also organized a rally and expressed their determination to stand with the Pakistan Army on every front. Prayers and Quran recitation have been organized in mosques across the country for the historic victory. The defeat of India and Marka-e-Haq are seen as bright chapters in history





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celebration Victory Rally Pakistan India Marka-E-Haq Army Journalists Mortars Navy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pakistan Embassy in Washington marks first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq victoryPakistan Embassy Washington marked Marka-e-Haq victory anniversary with patriotic ceremony, highlighting armed forces’ role, national unity and strong diaspora participation.

Read more »

Annual 'Marka-e-Haq' Rally Held In Rawalpindi and QuettaLarge crowds gathered to mark the first anniversary of the 'Marka-e-Haq' operation, expressing support for Pakistan's armed forces in Rawalpindi and Quetta on Saturday.

Read more »

GHQ to host ceremony marking one year since Marka-e-Haq victoryA grand ceremony will be held at GHQ Rawalpindi on Sunday morning to commemorate the first anniversary of the victory of Marka-e-Haq against India. The Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will be the special guests of the ceremony.

Read more »

Dunya Media Group pays tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces heroes in Marka-e-Haq victory anniversaryDunya Media Group pays tribute to the heroes of the Pakistan Armed Forces on the completion of one year of victory in Marka-e-Haq. The group released a special song to pay tribute to the Pakistani Armed Forces and highlighted the spirit of patriotism. The victory over India in a war imposed on Pakistan has become an important milestone in the history of the nation.

Read more »

Pak Navy marks first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq victory in KarachiPakistan Navy Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi said the Marka-e-Haq was not a military victory but a war for the sanctity of the country, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Sunday. Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi addressed a solemn ceremony held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard Karachi on completion of one year of glorious victory in the Marka-e-Haq.

Read more »

Pakistani embassies across world mark first anniversary of Marka-e-HaqSpecial events were held at the Pakistani embassies in the USA, China and Brazil to mark the first anniversary of the Marka-e-Haq, reported the 24NewsHD TV channel on Sunday.

Read more »