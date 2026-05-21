Pakistan Ambassador Muhammad Mudassir Tipu completes term, thanks Iranian leadership

Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu has completed his term as envoy successfully despite challenges during his tenure. He further strengthened Pak-Iran relations and thanked the Iranian leadership in a statement on social media.

Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu said that his term as envoy successfully completed despite challenges. Pakistan-Iran relations have seen significant improvement in the last three years with high-level visits and trade increasing by about one billion dollars.

Pakistan prevented a major crisis during Iran-U.S. and Israeli war through mediation efforts, creating hope for peace and stability. Pakistani nationals were brought back home during two wars and provided with the best facilities during Hajj. Pakistani pilgrims and tens of thousands of people were served during this period. Mudassar Tipu thanked the cooperation of the Iranian leadership and his team in difficult times. He expressed best wishes to the new ambassador





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