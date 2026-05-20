Pakistan Supreme Court declares law criminalizing attempt to commit suicide invalid

Pakistan Supreme Court has declared the law decriminalizing attempt to commit suicide as invalid, saying it goes against Islamic principles and legal principles. The national assembly had amended the Criminal Justice (Temporary) Act, 2022, removing attempt to commit suicide from the list of crimes in section 325 of the Criminal Justice Act.

‘خودکشی کی کوشش بھی جرم ہے‘: پاکستان کی شرعی عدالت نے پارلیمان سے منظور قانون کو کالعدم کیوں قرار دیا؟ پاکستان کی وفاقی شرعی عدالت نے خودکشی کی کوشش کو جرم نہ قرار دینے سے متعلق قانون سازی کو اسلامی اصولوں کے منافی قرار دے کر اسے کالعدم قرار دے دیا ہے۔واضح رہے کہ قومی اسمبلی نے سنہ 2022 میں تعزیرات پاکستان کی دفعہ 325 میں تبدیلی کی تھی، جس میں خودکشی کی کوشش کو جرم کی فہرست سے نکال دیا گیا تھا اور اس قانون سازی کے مطابق خودکشی کی کوشش کرنے والے شخص کے خلاف کوئی قانونی کارروائی عمل میں نہیں لائی جاتی تھی.

‘خودکشی کی کوشش بھی جرم ہے‘: پاکستان کی شرعی عدالت نے پارلیمان سے منظور قانون کو کالعدم کیوں قرار دیا؟ پاکستان کی وفاقی شرعی عدالت نے خودکشی کی کوشش کو جرم نہ قرار دینے سے متعلق قانون سازی کو اسلامی اصولوں کے منافی قرار دے کر اسے کالعدم قرار دے دیا ہے۔واضح رہے کہ قومی اسمبلی نے سنہ 2022 میں تعزیرات پاکستان کی دفعہ 325 میں تبدیلی کی تھی، جس میں خودکشی کی کوشش کو جرم کی فہرست سے نکال دیا گیا تھا اور اس قانون سازی کے مطابق خودکشی کی کوشش کرنے والے شخص کے خلاف کوئی قانونی کارروائی عمل میں نہیں لائی جاتی تھی





BBCUrdu / 🏆 11. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan Supreme Court Declare Law Invalid Islamic Principles Self-Harm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pakistan Weighing Tokenization of Sovereign Bonds, Naya Pakistan Certificates to Attract Global InvestmentPakistan is considering the tokenization of sovereign bonds and Naya Pakistan Certificates to modernize its financial system and attract global investment, particularly from overseas Pakistanis.

Read more »

Pakistan considers sovereign bond tokenization, Naya Pakistan Certificates to attract foreign investmentA former senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky was released from custody on Monday after posting bail worth $3 million as part of a graft probe in Ukraine. The appearance of Andriy Yermak, a close confidant of Zelensky, has raised questions about the scope and scale of graft within the highest echelons of Ukrainian governance. Prosecutors have accused Yermak of large-scale money laundering through the construction of an elite housing estate outside Kyiv.

Read more »

Pakistan Weighs Tokenization of Sovereign Bonds, Naya Pakistan Certificates to Attract Global InvestmentThis report highlights Pakistan's efforts to attract global investment through tokenization of sovereign bonds and the recent outbreak of gastroenteritis cases in Bahawalpur amid heatwave conditions.

Read more »

Pakistan Weighing Tokenization of Sovereign Bonds, Naya Pakistan Certificates for Global InvestmentA news article discussing Pakistan's potential move to tokenize its sovereign bonds with a new initiative called Naya Pakistan Certificates to attract global investment.

Read more »

افریقا میں ایبولا کا خوفناک پھیلاؤ، کانگو میں 131 ہلاکتیں، ڈبلیو ایچ او نے عالمی ایمرجنسی نافذ کردیWHO Declares Ebola Outbreak a Major International Emergency

Read more »

Bangladesh civil servants delegation visits FCCP, discusses Judicial ReformsA high-level delegation of senior civil servants from Bangladesh visited the Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan on Tuesday and held detailed discussions

Read more »