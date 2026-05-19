Pakistani actor Farhad Saeed discusses the double standards in cruelty towards men and women during an interview. He emphasizes that men are expected to be tough and endure cruelty, while women are not. This makes the brutality towards men more severe and harder to deal with.

Iqra Ejaz Pakistani actor Farhad Saeed has touched upon a reality that is heartbreaking in all its regards, let us talk a bit about it and give it the dire acknowledgement it so deserves.

Farhan during the span of the interview talks about his character in Bas Tera Saath Hota, a role that gets treated with brutality and has to endure a lot. The actor reflects on how people seem to believe that men do not have to endure any kind of cruelty which he emphasises is the wrong assumption and is the most insensitive thing that he has ever heard.

He also highlights a much concerning observation that people seem to believe: if a girl and boy both have to endure torture, then it is the same thing whereas Farhan points out that men are required to be tough and are most often not expected to break down. A girl crying or breaking down however is not considered something outside of the norm, therefore according to Farhan how is a boy supposed to vent out his frustration, he has to keep everything inside which makes the brutality all the more severe for him.

Here are the exact words uttered by Farhan during the span of the interview: ‘Logon ko lagta hai ke larkon par zulm nahi hota that is the most insensitive thing I have heard. I have been hearing this larki pe zulm ho larke pe zulm ho that is the same thing that is the most stupid thing I have heard larke pe zulm hoga wo kaise deal kare ga larke rote nahi hain larki ko koi kehta hai ke yeh roti nahi hai?





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Farhad Saeed Bas Tera Saath Hota Cruelty Towards Men And Women Double Standards Expectations Of Men And Women

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