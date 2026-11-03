Pakistan targets Afghan border posts after Angor Adda firing

Pakistani security forces launched retaliatory strikes on Afghan border posts near Angor Adda in South Waziristan following unprovoked firing. No Pakistani casualties reported.

Pakistani security forces initiated a decisive retaliatory operation against multiple Afghan border positions following sustained and unprovoked firing from across the international boundary. This military response occurred near the Angor Adda region located in South Waziristan, bringing the border tensions to the forefront of regional security discussions. The operation was launched in direct response to aggression that threatened the safety of Pakistani checkpoints and personnel stationed in the area.

Immediate Retaliatory Strikes on Border Positions

According to an official statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan Lower on Sunday, the Pakistani military conducted a swift and effective counter-operation. The primary objective of this immediate response was to neutralize the threat posed by Afghan border posts, mortar positions, and various defensive checkpoints that had been actively engaging Pakistani forces. The statement emphasized that the response was both immediate and precisely targeted to deter further aggression from the opposing side.

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Afghan Taliban Forced to Abandon Positions

The intensity of the Pakistani forces' response proved overwhelming for the opposing combatants. Reports indicate that Afghan Taliban fighters were compelled to abandon their strategic positions and flee the area under pressure from the superior firepower. This forced retreat signifies a temporary shift in control dynamics along this specific stretch of the border, as the Afghan forces sought to avoid further casualties and structural damage to their positions.

Zero Casualties Reported on Pakistani Side

Despite the intensity of the cross-border exchange and the heavy retaliatory strikes, no casualties have been reported on the Pakistani side of the border. The statement from the Deputy Commissioner confirmed that Pakistani security personnel remain safe and unharmed. This outcome highlights the effectiveness of the security measures in place and the disciplined execution of the retaliatory mission by the armed forces involved in the operation.

Forces Remain Alert for Further Aggression

Pakistani security forces have stated that they remain fully alert and completely prepared to respond to any further acts of aggression. The military leadership conveyed a strong message of deterrence, indicating that any attempt to violate the sovereignty of Pakistani territory will be met with a similarly strong and immediate response. This stance underscores the commitment of the Pakistani state to protect its borders and maintain security for the local population in South Waziristan.