Pakistan's armed forces committed to eliminating terrorism despite propaganda, misinformation

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), said Pakistan's national progress cannot be derailed by foreign-sponsored terrorism and emphasized the armed forces' commitment to eliminating all forms of militancy with the full support of the people. He visited the Quetta Garrison and addressed officers and faculty members at the Command and Staff College.

Pakistan's armed forces under Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir remain steadfast in eradicating terrorism in all its forms despite propaganda, misinformation, and foreign-sponsored terrorism. They have the public's complete support to achieve this mission.

He visited the Quetta Garrison and addressed officers and faculty members at the Command and Staff College, highlighting the importance of adapting to new technologies and multi-domain operations in modern warfare. Pakistan will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on May 27, symbolizing the Muslim holiday of sacrifice and the willingness to continue the struggle against terrorism





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Syed Asim Munir Chief Of Army Staff Pakistan's Militarization Of Its Border Terrorists Frontier Regions Eid-Ul-Azha

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