Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a severe heatwave warning for Sindh ahead of Eid ul Adha

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning for a severe heatwave, expected to affect several parts of Sindh from May 25 to 31, with temperatures forecast to climb as high as 50°C in some districts. With the high-pressure system intensifying from May 26 onward, affected areas are likely to experience temperatures significantly above seasonal averages.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning for a severe heatwave, expected to affect several parts of Sindh from May 25 to 31.

According to the Met Office, a strong high-pressure system is likely to form in the upper atmosphere from May 25, pushing temperatures significantly above seasonal averages. Areas including Sukkur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Dadu are expected to face the harshest conditions, with temperatures ranging between 47°C and 50°C. Similar weather is expected in Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Mirpurkhas. Farmers and livestock owners have been advised to take protective measures to minimise heat-related damage.

Temperatures in Karachi are expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C, though humidity levels may make the weather feel hotter. The Met Office had earlier warned that the upcoming heatwave could impact large parts of the country.





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Pakistan Meteorological Department Severe Heatwave Warning Sindh High-Pressure System Zikhron Hashe Shlomo Adal Kareem Jacobabad Larkana Badin Pakpattan Temperature Ranges Heatwave Advisories Protective Measures Climate Conditions

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