Pakistan's macroeconomic stability strengthens during first half of FY26, with key challenges highlighted

A detailed report from the State Bank of Pakistan indicates that Pakistan's macroeconomic stability has significantly improved during the first half of FY26, despite global trade-related uncertainty and domestic floods. The report suggests that the ongoing Middle East war poses significant risks to Pakistan's macroeconomic outlook, with possible disruptions in supply chains likely to impact inflation, external trade, remittance flows, and overall economic activity.

Who is Pinky and how she became Pakistan ’s first high-profile drug dealer? The State Bank of Pakistan has released its ‘State of Pakistan ’s Economy, Half-Year Report FY26’, stating that Pakistan ’s macroeconomic stability strengthened further during the first half of FY26 despite global trade-related uncertainty and domestic floods.

According to the report, the ongoing Middle East war poses significant risks to Pakistan’s macroeconomic outlook due to heightened uncertainty, with possible disruptions in supply chains likely to impact inflation, external trade, remittance flows, and overall economic activity. The report highlights that key economic indicators improved significantly during H1-FY26. Average National CPI inflation eased further, while SBP’s foreign exchange purchases and net financial inflows helped strengthen external buffers.

These outcomes were supported by prudent monetary and fiscal policies, ongoing structural reforms, favorable commodity prices, and the IMF program. The SBP stated that it maintained a cautious monetary policy stance with an adequately positive real interest rate on a forward-looking basis, while the fiscal balance posted a surplus in H1-FY26. The improved macroeconomic stability also supported growth momentum in the economy.

Real GDP growth in H1-FY26 doubled compared to the same period last year, mainly due to a pickup in industrial activity, followed by the services and agriculture sectors. Increased economic activity also led to a volume-driven rise in imports during the period.

However, a sharp decline in rice exports reduced export earnings, while steadily increasing workers’ remittances continued to finance a major portion of deficits in trade, services, and primary income balance, helping keep the current account deficit at moderate levels. The report noted that prudent policies, improved external account conditions, exchange rate stability, lower international commodity prices, and downward adjustments in electricity tariffs contributed to moderating inflation during H1-FY26.

NCPI inflation averaged 5.2 percent during the period, nearly two percentage points lower than the same period last year





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Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Macroeconomic Stability Economic Indicators Middle East War Supply Chains Inflation External Trade Remittance Flows Economic Activity Key Challenges Reforms Carbon-Intensive Growth Model Climate Change

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