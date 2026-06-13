Palestinian and Israeli civil society groups urge support for a two-state solution in Paris

Palestinian and Israeli civil society groups met in Paris on Friday and urged support for a two-state solution, stating 'the window of opportunity' was closing. The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently opposes the emergence of a sovereign and fully independent Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, and is working on the ground to undermine the possibility of a two-state solution.

Palestinian and Israeli civil society groups urged support for a two-state solution , saying 'the window of opportunity ' was closing, as they met in Paris on Friday.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently opposes the emergence of a sovereign and fully independent Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, and is working on the ground to undermine the possibility of a two-state solution. The Paris meeting came ahead of a G7 summit in the French town of Evian-les-Bains next week and was attended by the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas as well as ministers from Brazil, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Representatives of Palestinian and Israeli civil society groups called on G7 leaders to urgently take action, stating 'the window for a solution remains open; but it is narrowing. This moment requires urgent diplomacy, grounded in partnership with civil society.

' The groups proposed an eight-point action plan, calling in particular for the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, progress on a two-state solution and a halt to settlement expansion. Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reaffirmed France's support for the two-state solution, saying 'this year could be decisive.

' In a break with decades of Western foreign policy, France, Britain, Canada and several other countries last year recognised a Palestinian state. Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel sparked the war in Gaza, where a ceasefire in effect since October has largely halted fighting. But Israel and Hamas trade near-daily accusations of ceasefire violations and the Gaza Strip remains gripped by bloodshed as progress on permanently ending the war remains stalled





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Palestinian Civil Society Israeli Civil Society Two-State Solution Window Of Opportunity G7 Summit Kaja Kallas Foreign Policy Chief Ministers From Brazil Canada The United Arab Emirates And Turkey Action Plan Permanent Ceasefire Progress On A Two-State Solution Settlement Expansion Recognised A Palestinian State Palestinian Islamist Movement Hamas October 7 2023 Attack On Israel War In Gaza Ceasefire In Effect Since October Ceasefire Violations Progress On Permanently Ending The War Pope Tells Traffickers Of Migrants In The Cana Rs18.7 Trillion Federal Budget 2026-27 Focuses Debt And Economic Stability

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