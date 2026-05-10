Parents Refusing Vitamin K Injections for Newborns: A Growing Trend Alarming Doctors and Health Experts

A growing number of parents in the United States are refusing vitamin K injections for their newborns, putting babies at risk of a rare but potentially fatal condition known as Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB). The trend is alarming doctors and health experts, who warn that the refusal could lead to more preventable medical emergencies in newborns.

A growing number of parents in the United States are refusing vitamin K injections for their newborns , alarming doctors and health experts. The trend is putting babies at risk of a rare but potentially fatal condition known as Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB).

According to medical experts, newborn babies naturally have very low levels of vitamin K in their bodies. In addition, breast milk contains only limited amounts of the vitamin, making newborns vulnerable to bleeding disorders during the first weeks and months of life. To prevent this risk, doctors routinely give babies a vitamin K injection immediately after birth. The vitamin plays a key role in helping blood clot properly and supports bone strength and other essential body functions.

Experts warn that babies who do not receive the injection can develop VKDB, a condition that causes severe internal or external bleeding. In some reported cases, newborns suffered serious complications including brain hemorrhages, seizures, and respiratory failure. Doctors say even minor injuries can become life-threatening if a baby lacks sufficient vitamin K. A national study published in December found that nearly 5% of newborns in 2024 did not receive the vitamin K shot.

The figure marks a 77% increase compared to 2017. The report also revealed that in some hospitals, refusal rates have crossed 20%, raising fresh concerns among pediatric specialists and healthcare providers. Medical experts believe misinformation circulating on social media is contributing to the growing number of refusals. Some online posts falsely claim that vitamin K injections can cause cancer or leukemia.

However, scientists and medical researchers have repeatedly rejected these claims and found no evidence supporting them. Health professionals stressed that the vitamin K injection is not a vaccine. Instead, it is a preventive medical treatment designed to protect newborns from dangerous bleeding complications shortly after birth. Doctors say the increasing refusal of vitamin K injections could lead to more preventable medical emergencies in newborns.

Health experts continue to urge parents to rely on verified medical information and understand the importance of the injection in protecting infants during their earliest days of life





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Vitamin K Injections Newborns Bleeding Disorders Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding Medical Treatment Preventable Medical Emergencies Health Experts Misinformation Social Media Vitamin K Injection Vaccine

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