Russian court orders Euroclear to pay $250 billion in damages for freezing Russian assets in EU

A Russian court has ordered Belgian financial group Euroclear to pay around $250 billion in damages over the freezing of billions of dollars worth of Russian assets in the European Union since the Ukraine war. The ruling was upheld by the Moscow Court of Arbitration and recognised Euroclear's actions as 'unlawful', although it is not definitive. Russia's central bank welcomed the decision, but it has no clear path to having its case heard in a European court.

A Russia n court on Friday ordered Belgian financial group Euroclear to pay around $250 billion in damages over the freezing of billions of dollars worth of Russia n assets in the European Union since the Ukraine war.

Russia's central bank welcomed the ruling, which it said recognised Euroclear's actions as 'unlawful', although it cautioned the decision was not definitive. Russian courts have no jurisdiction abroad, and Moscow has no clear path to having its case heard in a European court, according to legal analysts. The EU froze tens of billions of euros of Russia's international reserves after the Kremlin launched its full-scale offensive on Ukraine four years ago.

Much of it is held in Euroclear, a Belgian-based clearing house that handles transactions and financial deposits. Russia, which has described the freezing of its assets as 'theft', filed a lawsuit against the group in December after the European Union suggested using the funds as collateral for a loan to Ukraine





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Russia Euroclear Russian Assets Ukraine War European Union Damages Russian Court Belgian-Based Clearing House Legal Analysts Collateral For A Loan To Ukraine

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