Russia Fires Drones at Ukraine, Killing Five, Damaging Nuclear Storage Facility

Russia fired waves of drones and other munitions at Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least five people and damaging a nuclear storage facility in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. The attack on the facility was described as 'partially destroyed' by Ukraine's Energoatom nuclear energy operator. The incident was described as 'deeply concerning' by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Russia fired waves of drones and other munitions at Ukraine on Sunday, killing at least five people and damaging a nuclear storage facility in the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

Ukrainian officials reported the attack and said radiation levels remained within normal limits. Moscow and Kyiv have intensified drone strikes on each other in recent months, as US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war remain stalled. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Britain for talks with his allies on how to pressure Russia to end the fighting. Russia's Vladimir Putin rejected direct peace talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

The International Atomic Energy Agency dispatched a team to inspect the damage, calling the incident 'deeply concerning'. Russia also launched attacks on public transport stops and a minibus in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region, killing two people and a 56-year-old driver, respectively. In Russia, a Ukrainian drone strike on a car in the Belgorod border region killed a woman and injured her husband.

The conflict has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths and millions of people displaced since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022





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Russia Ukraine Drone Strikes Nuclear Storage Facility Chernobyl Exclusion Zone Energoatom Nuclear Energy Operator International Atomic Energy Agency Shahed Drones Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky British US-Led Diplomatic Efforts Direct Peace Talks Iranian-Designed Drones Russian Attacks On Ukraine Russian Attacks On Russia Conflict In The Middle East Hundreds Of Thousands Of Deaths Millions Of People Displaced

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