Russia Tests New Long-Range Missile Capable of Carrying Nuclear Warheads

Russia has tested a new long-range missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads, months after the last treaty with the United States limiting their atomic arsenals lapsed. The Sarmat missile, referred to as 'Satan II' in NATO designation, is the first ICBM produced in post-Soviet Russia to be classed as 'super heavy'.

Russia on Tuesday tested a new long-range missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads , months after the last treaty with the United States limiting their atomic arsenals lapsed.

The ending of the New START agreement in February formally released the world's two largest nuclear powers from a raft of restrictions. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the missile could carry a warhead more than four times more powerful than anything Western militaries possessed, adding that Sarmat would be on 'combat duty' by the end of this year.

The Kremlin said it had notified the United States of the launch, but there were no immediate signs of renewing or prolonging high-level military dialogue. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressed for a new treaty to include China, but Beijing has publicly rejected the pressure. Sarmat, referred to as 'Satan II' in NATO designation, is the first ICBM produced in post-Soviet Russia to be classed as 'super heavy'





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Russia Missile Nuclear Warheads New START Agreement Sarmat Satan II

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