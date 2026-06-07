Russia backs Pakistan's mediation role in Iran-US talks, Gilgit-Baltistan elections, and MG Pakistan's financing offer

This news article covers three main topics: Russia's support for Pakistan's mediation role in Iran-US talks, the ongoing polling in Gilgit-Baltistan for elections to the region's 24 general assembly seats, and MG Pakistan's launch of a 0% markup financing offer. The article provides details on the political significance of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, the security measures in place, and the number of registered voters and candidates participating in the elections.

Russia backs Pakistan 's mediation role in Iran-US talks Polling is underway across Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday for elections to the region's 24 general assembly seats, with voting set to continue uninterrupted from 8am to 5pm.

The elections will determine the political future of the region's 33-member assembly, where any party or alliance will need the support of 17 members to form the next government. According to the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan, more than 958,000 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots. Of these, 503,772 are male voters and 454,708 are female voters. A total of 403 candidates, including 396 men and eight women, are contesting the elections across the 24 constituencies.

Among the major political parties, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has fielded 23 candidates, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 22 candidates. The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is contesting 15 seats, while the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) has fielded 11 candidates. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is in the race with nine candidates. The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has nominated seven candidates, while Jamaat-e-Islami and MQM-Pakistan have fielded six candidates each.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of 33 seats, including 24 directly elected general seats, six reserved seats for women, and three seats for technocrats. Following the election results, a party or coalition will require 17 seats to secure a simple majority and form the government. Authorities have completed all arrangements to ensure peaceful polling across the region. Security has been strengthened with the deployment of local police, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, and a large contingent of Punjab Police.

According to sources, Punjab Police has deployed 10,000 personnel to Gilgit-Baltistan for election duties, where they will remain until the completion of the electoral process. Another 1,400 Punjab Police personnel have been sent to Islamabad to assist local authorities. Election officials confirmed that polling staff and election materials have been delivered to polling stations across the region.

Postal ballots were accepted until midnight before polling day, while authorities reiterated that voters must present a valid national identity card to cast their vote. Officials also warned that no one would be allowed to prevent women from exercising their right to vote and that legal action would be taken against any violations.

According to the Election Commission's final classification list, Gilgit district has the highest number of polling stations at 253, including 51 normal, 48 sensitive, and 154 highly-sensitive polling stations. Skardu has 208 polling stations, comprising 88 normal, 51 sensitive, and 69 highly-sensitive stations. Ghizer has 207 polling stations, including 83 normal, 52 sensitive, and 69 highly-sensitive stations.

Diamer has 174 polling stations, of which 33 are normal, 22 sensitive, and 119 highly-sensitive — the highest number of highly-sensitive polling stations in any district. Ghanche has 154 polling stations, including 89 normal, 39 sensitive, and 26 highly-sensitive stations. Astore has 108 polling stations, comprising 40 normal, 34 sensitive, and 34 highly-sensitive stations. In Hunza, authorities have established 88 polling stations, including 33 normal, 31 sensitive, and 24 highly-sensitive stations.

Nagar has 85 polling stations, with 28 normal, 39 sensitive, and 18 highly-sensitive polling stations. Kharmang has 43 polling stations, comprising 12 normal, 10 sensitive, and 21 highly-sensitive stations. Politically significant districts include Diamer and Skardu, which each have four constituencies, the highest in the region. Gilgit, Ghizer and Ghanche each have three constituencies, while Nagar and Astore have two constituencies each.

In Nagar's GBA-4 constituency, election preparations were completed ahead of polling, with more than 29,900 voters expected to cast their ballots. Authorities established 25 polling stations for men and 23 for women, while strict security measures remain in place.

Meanwhile, in Diamer district, election officials established 173 polling stations, including 68 for men, 67 for women, and 38 combined polling stations. More than 158,000 voters are expected to exercise their right to vote in the district. Election campaigning officially ended on June 5 under Election Commission regulations, paving the way for voters to decide the region's political future.

With polling under way across all 24 constituencies, the results will determine which party or alliance secures enough support to form the next government in Gilgit-Baltistan. MG Pakistan launches 0% markup financing offe





SAMAATV / 🏆 22. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Pakistan Iran-US Talks Gilgit-Baltistan Elections MG Pakistan 0% Markup Financing Offer Security Measures Registered Voters Candidates Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Election Commission Of Gilgit-Baltistan Gilgit District Skardu Ghizer Diamer Ghanche Astore Hunza Nagar Kharmang Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Islamabad Punjab Police Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts Local Police Flag Marches Strict Security Measures Combined Polling Stations Men Women Normal Sensitive Highly-Sensitive GBA-4 Constituency Ghanche Constituency Astore Constituency Nagar Constituency Hunza Constituency Kharmang Constituency Election Commission's Final Classification Lis Political Future Simple Majority Form The Government Gilgit-Baltistan Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Seats Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Cam Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Baltistan General Assembly Election Res Gilgit-Balt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pakistan to continue Iran-US mediation efforts: FO tells NAPakistan vows to continue mediation efforts to prevent wider Iran-US conflict and protect regional peace and stability.

Read more »

Pakistan emerges as key ally of Trump administration amid mediation role: US mediaMunir and Shehbaz led Pakistan’s diplomatic initiatives, with Islamabad hosting the highest-level talks between the United States and Iran

Read more »

Pakistan rejects India’s baseless statements on Gilgit-Baltistan electionsThe Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesperson has termed India’s assertions regarding Gilgit-Baltistan as absurd and reiterated Pakistan’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Read more »

Section 144 imposed in Diamer as Gilgit-Baltistan gears up for elections 2026Section 144 imposed in Diamer for GB elections 2026 security. Thousands of staff deployed and Rs276m allocated as honoraria. Weapons, drones and aerial firing banned for 60 days.

Read more »

Mohsin Naqvi to visit Iran today, will carry Field Marshal’s special message for Mojtaba KhameneiAs part of Pakistan's mediation efforts, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has embarked on another visit to Iran on Saturday, carrying special message for Iranian

Read more »

All is set for free and fair voting tomorrow, says GB poll chiefGilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Raja Shahbaz Khan said on Saturday that all arrangements for holding the general elections for the GB

Read more »