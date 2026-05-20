Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Denies Allegations Linking Him to Anmol Alias Pinky Amid Drug Case Controversy

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf denied allegations linking him to Anmol alias Pinky, stating his name was unnecessarily dragged into the controversy surrounding a high-profile drug case. The accusations surfaced claiming that Pinky had mentioned him during investigations, but the convicted woman's lawyer clarified the matter, dismissing the impression created against him.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf denied allegations linking him to Anmol alias Pinky, stating his name was unnecessarily dragged into the controversy surrounding a high-profile drug case .

The accusations surfaced claiming that Pinky had mentioned him during investigations, but the convicted woman's lawyer clarified the matter, dismissing the impression created against him. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the PPP leader, maintained a clean public record throughout his political career, while expressing regret that individuals were often targeted through baseless accusations and conspiracies. He stressed that no individual should be publicly disgraced until allegations are proven in accordance with the law.

The controversy stems from the arrest of Anmol alias Pinky, who was booked in cases related to narcotics possession and an unlicensed weapon earlier this month during a joint raid carried out by police and a civilian intelligence agency at her apartment in Karachi's Garden area. The case has since triggered controversy within the Sindh Police after reports emerged that some officers allegedly provided the accused with VIP treatment.

Following the revelations, the Sindh Inspector General suspended three police officials for violating standard operating procedures. The former premier also said his party had taken immediate notice of the issue and added that he has served the country as prime minister and speaker with dignity and transparency





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