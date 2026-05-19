Raza Rabbani: No Need for 28th Constitutional Amendment, Says Constitution Cannot Bear Burden

Senior PPP leader and former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has said that there was ‘no need’ for a 28th Constitutional Amendment, saying that the Constitution could not ‘bear the burden’ if it were to happen. He further said that new provinces and provincial autonomy were ‘no-go areas’, warning any attempt to ‘fiddle with the existing arrangements to their detriment’ would have very serious consequences for the federation.

The 28th Constitutional Amendment Bill has been submitted in the Senate Secretariat by JUI-F’s Senator Kamran Murtaza, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. The Senate Secretary on Tuesday received the formal notice for the 28th Amendment in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Senior PPP leader and former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has said that there was ‘no need’ for a 28th Constitutional Amendment, saying that the Constitution could not ‘bear the burden’ if it were to happen. In a statement issued on Monday, Raza Rabbani said, ‘The ruling elite should realize that the Constitution 1973, cannot bear the burden of another amendment. There is no need for the 28th Constitutional Amendment.

’ The PPP leader said the 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments had already ‘defaced’ a number of the original provisions of the Constitution, particularly those relating to the judiciary. The former took away the Supreme Court’s suo motu power, while the latter made significant changes to the judicial system and the military’s chain of command. Rabbani said the ‘transfer of a judge without his or her consent impinged on the independence of the judiciary.

’ The federal government should be looking at the backlash of these two amendments and, in consultation with the stakeholders, taking remedial measures, he said. He further said that new provinces and provincial autonomy were ‘no-go areas’, warning any attempt to ‘fiddle with the existing arrangements to their detriment’ would have very serious consequences for the federation.

Meanwhile, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar had recently said that he saw ‘no indications’ of the 28th Constitutional Amendment. He noted that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had long been demanding constitutional amendments aimed at strengthening local government systems. Last November, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah had said that a 28th Constitutional Amendment, dealing with ‘public issues’, could be introduced if there is political consensus





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Constitutional Amendment Raza Rabbani 28Th Constitutional Amendment Constitution Of Pakistan Judiciary Local Government Systems Political Affairs Muttahida Qaumi Movement Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar Adviser To The Prime Minister On Political Aff

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