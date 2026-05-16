Several Senior Political Leaders Discuss Political and Regional Situation in Meeting with JUI-F Chief

Several senior political leaders met with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the country’s political and regional situation. The meeting took place at the residence of Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro and included participation from leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) as well.

Several senior political leaders held a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday to discuss the country’s political and regional situation, 24NewsHD TV reported.

According to party officials, the meeting was held at the residence of Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro, where participants discussed the prevailing political landscape and possible future strategies. Among those attending the meeting were senior politicians Mahmood Moulvi, Muhammad Ali Durrani, Imran Ismail, Fawad Chaudhry, Shehzad Waseem, Aamir Kiani, Abbas Jafri, and Barrister Saif.

Leaders from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) also participated in the talks, including Aslam Ghauri, Engineer Ziaur Rehman, Hafiz Naseer Ahmed Ahrar, Qari Muhammad Usman, Allama Nasir Mahmood Soomro, Engineer Abdul Razzaq Abid Lakho, Maulana Muhammad Ghiyas, and Maulana Samiul Haq Swati. The meeting comes amid ongoing political consultations among opposition figures over the country’s evolving political and regional developments





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JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman Allama Rashid Mahmood Soomro Political Consultations Political And Regional Developments Opposition Figures Political Landscape Future Strategies

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