Security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have successfully neutralised twenty three khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij in intelligence-based operations. The operations have resulted in the neutralisation of a prominent kharji Ring leader of that group, Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib.

Security forces have neutralised twenty three khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al- Khwarij in a series of intelligence based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reported 24NewsHD TV Channel.

According to ISPR press release, in a determined effort to eliminate terrorist threats and dismantle the khwarij networks, Security Forces continue to conduct series of intelligence based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, based on credible intelligence leads. Operations have been further expanded to hotspots including Datta Khel, Spinwam and Bannu. Over the last 48 hours, during the conduct of these series of operations, own troops effectively engaged multiple khwarij locations.

Following intense and fierce exchanges of fire, twenty three more khwarij belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij including kharji Ring leader Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib have been neutralised in the aforementioned areas, thereby giving a significant blow to the khwarij networks operating in these areas. Kharji Ring leader Jan Meer alias Toor Saqib was highly wanted by the Security Forces and Government had fixed Head money on him for his active involvement in numerous terrorist activities including killing of security forces personnel and innocent civilians.

Weapons, ammunition and large cache of explosives and prepared Improvised Explosive Devices have also been recovered from killed Indian sponsored Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area. Moreover, during sanitization operations series of complex network of underground tunnels and bunkers used by khwarij were also unearthed and destroyed by security forces.

Sanitization operations continue to eliminate holed up khwarij from these areas, as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm e Istehkam’ (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Khwarij Fitna-Al-Khwarij Counter Terrorism Intelligence Based Operations Datta Khel Spinwam Bannu Jan Meer Alias Toor Saqib Kharji Ring Leader Improvised Explosive Devices Head Money Headquarters Of Khwarij Network Underground Tunnels Headquarters Of Khwarij Networks Foreign Sponsored And Supported Terrorism Pakistan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sohail Afridi slams Islamabad road blockade; PTI protest continues at Chungi No 26Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Tuesday strongly criticised the blocking of roads in the federal capital as a protest involving Pakistan

Read more »

Audio leak sparks allegations of Khawarij links with ruling party in KPFresh audio leaks have allegedly exposed links between militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij and the ruling political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the

Read more »

Alleged Audio Leak Reinforces Allegations of Links Between Fitna al-Khawarij and KP Ruling PartyAn alleged audio leak has once again brought to light claims of links between Fitna al-Khawarij and the ruling political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The leaked recording purportedly features conversations between 'Khariji Badshah' and 'Khariji Rocketi', allegedly stopping MPA Asif Mehsud and refraining from abducting or demanding extortion money after being informed of his affiliation with the ruling party. The recording allegedly captures Rocketi admitting to searching the lawmaker and issuing an extortion slip before receiving instructions not to harm or abduct him.

Read more »

CNG stations to reopen in Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa from tomorrowKhyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has announced that CNG stations across the province will reopen from Thursday after an agreement on gas supply was reached.

Read more »

FIA detects suspicious seaman books of Indian crew at Port QasimThe Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has identified suspicious seaman books belonging to two Indian crew members during a ship clearance operation at Port

Read more »

PHC Chief Justice expresses dismay over security situation in KP, weaknesses in prosecutionPeshawar High Court Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah has expressed dismay over the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the shortcomings in the criminal

Read more »