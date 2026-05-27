Shehbaz Sharif, Masoud Pezeshkian Exchange Eidul Azha Greetings, Discuss Regional Peace Efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian exchanged Eidul Azha greetings and discussed regional peace efforts during a 30-minute telephone conversation. The conversation focused on matters linked to regional stability and ongoing efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the wider region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran ian President Masoud Pezeshkian exchanged Eidul Azha greetings and discussed regional peace efforts during a 30-minute telephone conversation . The Prime Minister's Office confirmed the call, stating that it took place in a cordial atmosphere and lasted around 30 minutes.

Both sides discussed matters linked to regional stability and ongoing efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the wider region. President Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Pakistan's role in supporting peace initiatives and thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their contributions towards promoting regional peace and stability. PM Shehbaz expressed solidarity with the Iranian leadership and people over the loss of lives during the present crisis and conveyed Pakistan's support during a difficult period.

The prime minister also highlighted the exceptional and sustained efforts undertaken by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in promoting dialogue and supporting initiatives aimed at reducing tensions. Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact in the coming period and continue consultations on matters of mutual interest, including peace, regional cooperation, and shared concerns





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Shehbaz Sharif Masoud Pezeshkian Eidul Azha Telephone Conversation Regional Peace Efforts Regional Stability Tensions Peace Initiatives Pakistan Iran Iranian Leadership Iranian People Loss Of Lives Support Difficult Period Dialogue Peace Agreement Economic Opportunities Regional Cooperation Shared Concerns Close Engagement Regional Diplomacy Keamari Sacrificial Waste Dumping Maryam Nawaz Eidul Azha Greetings Tribute To Soldiers Martyrs

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