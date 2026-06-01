Sidemen member KSI steps away after 10 years, group assures fans of continuity

Sidemen member KSI has announced his departure from the popular YouTube group after more than 10 years. The group has assured fans of continuity and plans to continue making content and running their projects without interruption.

Sidemen will keep growing their presence on digital platforms has confirmed that he is stepping away from the popular YouTube group Sidemen after more than 10 years as a member.

The group also shared an official statement on social media after his announcement. They said they were sad about his decision and admitted it came as a surprise to the rest of the members. The Sidemen include Miniminter (Simon Minter), Zerkaa (Joshua Bradley), TBJZL (Tobi Brown), Behzinga (Ethan Payne), Vikkstar123 (Vikram Barn), W2S (Harry Lewis), and KSI (JJ). They have been one of the biggest creator groups on YouTube for over a decade.

They built a huge global fan base through challenge videos, collaborations with stars like MrBeast and , and large charity football events that raised millions. The group said they will continue making content and running their projects even after KSI’s exit. They also assured fans that future plans will continue without interruption. The Sidemen stressed that their work as a group will not slow down.

KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, shared an emotional video explaining his decision. He said it was one of the hardest choices of his life. He added that he wanted to focus on other parts of his career and personal life. He also said there was no conflict behind the decision.

He explained that he had been balancing many projects at the same time. This made it difficult for him to give full attention to the Sidemen. He said the group deserves someone who can fully commit. KSI also described the Sidemen as a ‘second family’ and said leaving them was very emotional.

He further said that there is no bad feeling between him and the group. It also suggested they may still work together in the future. Despite his departure, both KSI and the Sidemen are expected to continue their careers successfully. The Sidemen will keep growing their presence on platforms like YouTube, Prime Video, and Netflix





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Sidemen KSI Youtube Creator Group Challenge Videos Collaborations Charity Football Events Global Fan Base Emotional Video Hardest Choices Other Parts Of Career Personal Life Full Attention Second Family Bad Feeling Future Plans Platforms Like Youtube Prime Video And Netflix

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