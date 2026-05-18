Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Association of Pakistani Graduates from Russia & CIS Conclude with Declaration on Cooperation

The Association of Pakistani Graduates from Russia & CIS, in its Silver Jubilee celebrations, issued a declaration reaffirming its commitment to strengthening educational, scientific, cultural, and economic cooperation between Pakistan, Russia, and Central Asian states.

The Association of Pakistani Graduates from Russia & CIS concluded its Silver Jubilee celebrations by issuing a declaration reaffirming its commitment to strengthening education al, scientific, cultural, and economic cooperation between Pakistan, Russia, and Central Asian states.

The declaration was presented during the Association's 25th anniversary celebrations, chaired by Dr. Shahid Hasan, and was unanimously approved by participants. The Association dedicated its Silver Jubilee celebrations to the heroes and martyrs of the former Soviet Union who fought during World War II. Participants emphasized the importance of advancing higher education, research, innovation, and technological development, particularly in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and international scientific cooperation.

The declaration also highlighted the Association's role in promoting academic cooperation, alumni relations, cultural harmony, and people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan, Russia, and CIS countries. Among those who attended the meeting were Mr. Buddhapriyarama Nayaka, President of the Association of Sri Lankan Graduates from Socialist Countries; Ms. Inara Turbayeva, Dean of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia; Boris Trakanov; Malik Shahbaz; Vice Chancellor of Leads University Dr. Nadeem Bhatti; Dr. Najam-ul-Sahar Butt; Dr. Musaddiq Hussain; Tanveer Bhatta; Engineer Iftikhar Ali; Engineer Shahid Ali; Dr. Sarfraz; Ms. Natalia; and Shahbaz Anwar Khan





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International Relations Solidarity Educational Cooperation Alumni Relations Cultural Harmony People-To-People Exchanges Promoting Academic Cooperation Advancing Higher Education Researching Innovation Technological Development Artificial Intelligence Digital Transformation International Scientific Cooperation Russian Language And Culture Saluting The Heroes Of The Former Soviet Union

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