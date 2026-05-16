Sindh Local Government Department to Conduct Scrutiny of Employees in Karachi Town Administrations

The Sindh Local Government Department has decided to conduct a comprehensive scrutiny of employees recruited and promoted in Karachi’s town administrations amid allegations of fake appointments and illegal promotions. Under the new directives, verification of employees’ service profiles has been made mandatory before salaries are released through the SAP system.

The Sindh Local Government Department has decided to conduct a comprehensive scrutiny of employees recruited and promoted in Karachi’s town administrations amid allegations of fake appointments and illegal promotions, 24NewsHD TV reported on Saturday.

Under the new directives, verification of employees’ service profiles has been made mandatory before salaries are released through the SAP system. Local Government Karachi Regional Director Muhammad Ramzan Pathan has issued a detailed schedule, directing all town directors of human resources to appear with complete service records of employees on specified dates. According to the schedule, verification of employees from Ibrahim Hyderi, Malir, and Gadap towns will begin on May 18.

Scrutiny of records from New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulberg, Nazimabad, and Liaquatabad towns will be conducted on May 19 and 20. Authorities have directed that verification of employees in Model Colony and Shah Faisal towns be completed by June 2. Korangi and Landhi towns have been scheduled for June 3, while records from Maripur, Mauripur Meer Bahar and Baldia towns will be examined on June 4 and 8.

Meanwhile, scrutiny of Sohrab Goth, Safoora, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal towns will take place on June 9 and 10, while employee records of Jinnah, Chanesar, Saddar, and Lyari towns will be reviewed between June 11 and 15





24NewsHD / 🏆 19. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sindh Local Government Department Comprehensive Scrutiny Employees Recruited And Promoted Karachi Town Administrations Allegations Of Fake Appointments And Illegal P Verification Of Employees’ Service Profiles SAP System Local Government Karachi Regional Director Muh Detailed Schedule Town Directors Of Human Resources Specified Dates Ibrahim Hyderi Malir Gadap New Karachi North Nazimabad Gulberg Nazimabad Liaquatabad Model Colony Shah Faisal Sohrab Goth Safoora Gulshan-E-Iqbal Jinnah Chanesar Saddar Lyari Korangi Landhi Maripur Mauripur Meer Bahar Baldia June 2 June 3 June 4 June 8 June 9 June 10 June 11 June 15

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