Sindh government approves purchase of 500 electric buses, expands public transport network

The Sindh government has approved the purchase of 500 electric vehicles (EV) buses following a decision by the Policy Board. The deployment plan includes multiple urban routes across Karachi, with services running through corridors linking Ittehad Town, Banaras Colony, Liaquatabad, Jahangir Road and Cantt Station. Additional proposed routes cover Orangi Ghaziabad, Iqbal Market, Walika, Nazimabad No. 2, Ayesha Manzil and Zahoor Chowk, expanding the city’s public transport coverage to several densely populated localities.

The Sindh government approved the purchase of 500 electric vehicles (EV) buses following a decision by the Policy Board. The deployment plan includes multiple urban routes across Karachi , with services running through corridors linking Ittehad Town, Banaras Colony, Liaquatabad, Jahangir Road and Cantt Station.

Additional proposed routes cover Orangi Ghaziabad, Iqbal Market, Walika, Nazimabad No. 2, Ayesha Manzil and Zahoor Chowk. Electric buses have been introduced in Pakistan for the first time by the Sindh government. The Pakistan Peoples Party-led administration initiated EV-based public transport in the province, and parallel initiatives, including the Pink Bus Service for women and the introduction of Pink Scooties, are aimed at improving women’s mobility and access to transport.

Residents of Gulshan-e-Maymar are already benefiting from EV bus services, and free Pink buses have been launched in the area along with plans for providing free Pink bikes for women





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Public Transport Electric Buses Pakistan Sindh Karachi Transportation Coverage EV-Based Public Transport

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