Sindh Food Department Scandal: Two Lakh Wheat Bags Reported Missing

A major scandal has emerged in Sindh’s Food Department after the reported disappearance of more than two hundred thousand wheat bags from government godowns across several districts. The missing wheat stock was reported from storage facilities in districts including Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and Qambar Shahdadkot. Officials said the case has triggered immediate disciplinary action, with three food department officers dismissed from service and several others issued final show-cause notices, directing them to submit explanations within seven days.

A major scandal has emerged in Sindh’s Food Department after the reported disappearance of more than two hundred thousand wheat bags from government godowns across several districts.

According to the 24NewsHD TV channel, the missing wheat stock was reported from storage facilities in districts including Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and Qambar Shahdadkot. Officials said the case has triggered immediate disciplinary action, with three food department officers dismissed from service and several others issued final show-cause notices, directing them to submit explanations within seven days.

In Qubo Saeed Khan, 65,393 wheat bags were reported missing, leading to the dismissal of food officers Amanullah Magsi and Zia Ali Magsi. In Kandhkot, 10,300 wheat bags were found unaccounted for, resulting in the dismissal of food officer Zaheer Ahmed Brohi. In Darbelo, 39,550 wheat bags were reported missing, and food officer Murtaza Unar has been issued a final show-cause notice.

Further discrepancies were also reported from other storage locations, including Moro, where 6,194 wheat bags were said to be missing; Lakhra Road godowns with 5,376 missing bags; and Kotri with 5,154 missing bags. Show-cause notices have been issued to the concerned officials in these cases as well. Authorities described the incident as a serious irregularity within the food department and confirmed that further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the alleged mismanagement and accountability of those involved





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Sindh Food Department Wheat Bags Disappearance Scandal Disciplinary Action Officers Dismissed Investigation Alleged Mismanagement

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