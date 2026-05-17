Sindh Local Government Department to Conduct Comprehensive Scrutiny of Appointments and Promotions in Town Administrations

The Sindh Local Government Department in Karachi has decided to launch a scrutiny process of recruitments and promotions in all town administrations. The move is aimed at ensuring transparency, identifying fake appointments, and addressing irregular promotions.

Official directives and schedules have been issued by the Sindh Local Government Department in Karachi to launch a comprehensive scrutiny process of recruitments and promotions in all town administrations , with a focus on identifying fake appointments and irregular promotions.

The verification of employees' service profiles has been made mandatory before salaries are issued through the SAP system, aimed at ensuring transparency and addressing staffing record irregularities. Verification is scheduled to be conducted in phases, with specific towns and dates specified in an announced schedule.

The process aims to complete the review of Model Colony, Shah Faisal Town, Korangi, Landhi, and Balochistan towns by June 2, with the final towns, Jinnah, Chanesar, Saddar, Lyari, and Saddar towns, scheduled to be verified till June 15





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Sindh Local Government Department Comprehensive Scrutiny Of Appointments And Pro Town Administrations Verification Of Employees' Service Profiles Irregular Promotions Transparency SAP System Specialized Assignment Project (SAP) Employees' Service Records Employees' Service Records Verification Verification Of Records Incentive Payments Incentive Payment Distribution System Dates And Towns Verifications

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