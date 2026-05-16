Sindh Government Exempts Shopping and Business Centers from Closing Timings Restrictions

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that the Sindh government has exempted all shopping and business centers from closing timings restrictions, following the Punjab government’s decision. The Sindh government took these decisions after reviewing different proposals submitted by traders and industrialists.

In a major relief to people and following the Punjab government’s decision a day earlier, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced that the Sindh government has exempted all shopping and business centers from closing timings restrictions .

He said that the Sindh government decided to close markets, shopping malls, and business centers earlier, which aims to implement austerity measures and safe energy. Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh government believed in the promotion of business, facilitation of people, and strengthening of the national economy. He said that the Sindh government took these decisions after reviewing different proposals submitted by traders and industrialists.

Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh government always gave priority in resolving issues of traders and businessmen. He said that traders and businessmen are the backbone of the national economy and will continue to take measures to facilitate them. Sharjeel Memon said that in a difficult economic situation, the Sindh government ensured the smooth functioning of business centers. He said that in the future, the Sindh government will continue to make decisions that provide relief to the common man





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Sindh Government Shopping Centers Business Centers Closing Timings Restrictions Promotion Of Business Facilitation Of People Strengthening Of The National Economy Traders And Businessmen Backbone Of The National Economy Austerity Measures Safe Energy Economic Situation Smooth Functioning Of Business Centers Relief To The Common Man

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