Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Weighs In on Bollywood Remake Controversy

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has sparked debate online by weighing in on the controversy surrounding the remake of the popular song 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' from the movie 'Biwi No 1'. He also compared Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan, the lead actors in the movie, and discussed the impact of his songs on actors' careers.

from ' Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai ' has sparked debate online, with singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya now weighing in on the remake controversy . Although the new version has already crossed more than 11 million views on YouTube, it has also received heavy criticism on social media.

Many users have said the remake fails to capture the fun, energy and charm of the original song, which was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram. Speaking to Zoom, Abhijeet Bhattacharya clarified that he was not informed that the song was being remade. Reflecting on the impact of his songs on actors’ careers, the singer said two of the biggest hits of Salman Khan’s career were sung by him.

He added that when a singer’s voice suits a star, it can help the actor become a superstar. Abhijeet did not hold back while comparing Salman Khan with Varun Dhawan, who plays the lead role in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'. He said the makers made a ‘wise decision’ by not retaining his voice in the recreated version. According to Abhijeet, Varun Dhawan could not have done justice to the song he originally sang.

He further said Varun would have received criticism if his voice had been retained in the remake. Chunnari Chunnari, while Varun Dhawan ‘can’t become anything’ through the recreated version. He added that the difference between Salman and Varun is like the difference between Amitabh Bachchan and Asrani.

His sharp remarks have added fresh attention to the ongoing discussion around Bollywood remakes and the legacy of iconic songs. from 'Biwi No 1' was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram. For the remake, the music credits have been given to Akshay and IP Singh. Chunnari Chunnari - Let’s Go has been choreographed by Remo D’Souza. It features Varun Dhawan alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

The playback singers for the remake include IP Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Asees Kaur, Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Anuradha Sriram





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Abhijeet Bhattacharya Bollywood Remake Controversy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Biwi No 1 Salman Khan Varun Dhawan Anu Malik Remo D’Souza Playback Singers

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