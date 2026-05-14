Solar Impulse 2 Crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, Its Owner Revealed

The experimental plane Solar Impulse 2, which completed a historic round-the-world trip in 2016 without using jet fuel, crashed into the Gulf of Mexico recently, its owner revealed. The solar-powered vessel was flown by Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg and circumnavigated the globe in 17 stages, covering a remarkable 26,700 miles across four continents, two oceans and three seas, in 23 days of flying without using a drop of fuel.

Solar Impulse 2 , the experimental plane that completed a historic round-the-world trip in 2016 without using jet fuel, crashed into the Gulf of Mexico recently, its owner revealed.

The solar-powered vessel, flown by Swiss pilots Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, circumnavigated the globe in 17 stages, covering a remarkable 26,700 miles across four continents, two oceans and three seas, in 23 days of flying without using a drop of fuel. Three years after the globe-trotting flight, the aircraft was sold to Skydweller Aero, which converted it into a drone to carry out a controlled ditching.

The company said Solar Impulse 2 took off from Stennis, Mississippi on April 26 but crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on May 4. In reference to a US Navy exercise in which the vessel was used, Skydweller Aero said the record-breaking flight of 8 days and 14 minutes validates the reality of perpetual, solar-powered flight in a military mission-relevant environment





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Solar Impulse 2 Round-The-World Trip Solar-Powered Drone Controlled Ditching Military Mission-Relevant Environment US Navy Exercise

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