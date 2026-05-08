Southeast Asian nations weigh regional oil reserve, power grid, and fuel reserve concepts amid soaring fuel and food prices

Southeast Asian nations are grappling with soaring fuel and food prices caused by the Middle East war, and they are considering solutions such as setting up a regional oil reserve. Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and are debating a series of ambitious projects aimed at stemming the effects of the next global crisis. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said all member states agreed on the need to act with speed, speaking to reporters hours after an overnight flare-up in the critical waterway.

Published: 07:54 PM, 8 May, 2026Southeast Asian nations hit by soaring fuel and food prices caused by the Middle East war are weighing solutions that include setting up a regional oil reserve , Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said on Friday.

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, while also debating a series of ambitious projects aimed at stemming the effects of the next global crisis. Marcos said all member states agreed on the need to act with speed, speaking to reporters hours after an overnight flare-up in the critical waterway.

'We needed it yesterday, if not sooner,' Marcos said of the raft of energy proposals. A closing statement called for the swift ratification of the bloc's Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security, a fuel-sharing scheme aimed at ensuring energy stability. Members also signed off on a push for an ASEAN Power Grid, aimed at connecting national electricity networks to enable cross-border power trading. Let's talk about the fuel reserve.

Is it going to be in one single place? Is it going to be scattered throughout the whole of ASEAN? Some countries have a surplus of a certain kind of fuel. Other people have a shortage.

We're trying to balance that out. Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed support during a morning session for both the power grid and the fuel reserve concept, while warning that the effects of the strait's closure would linger long after it was reopened. Many of the members aired their frustration about the lack of progress in the process of normalising the situation in Myanmar. Thailand, which shares a border with its war-torn neighbour, has spent months pushing for higher-level engagement.

A Thai diplomat confirmed at a briefing that Bangkok's foreign minister was pushing for higher-level diplomatic contact with Myanmar, saying the suggestion had been 'received in a positive light' by ASEAN members. Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan told reporters on Thursday his country remained opposed to high-level talks while 'oppression is still taking place'.

The Philippines had not given up hope of completing its long-planned Code of Conduct meant to regulate disagreements between bloc members and China in the South China Sea. Talks have stalled repeatedly over disagreements on the code's scope, enforcement and legal status. Asked Friday about the prospect of greater economic cooperation with China, Marcos said that largely hinged on finally completing a deal.

'That is one of our aspirations as chair of ASEAN for 2026, that at the end of the year... we actually have a code of conduct.





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Southeast Asian Nations Fuel Prices Food Prices Middle East War Regional Oil Reserve Power Grid Fuel Reserve Strait Of Hormuz Association Of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Thailand Myanmar Code Of Conduct China

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