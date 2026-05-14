Special Session on Counterterrorism, Information Warfare, and Responsible Social Media Usage

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held an exclusive interactive session with students and faculty members at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University Islamabad. The session focused on key national security challenges, counterterrorism efforts, and the growing impact of information and hybrid warfare.

Special session focused on counterterrorism , information warfare, and responsible social media usage . ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Public Relatio ns (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held an exclusive interactive session with students and faculty members at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University Islamabad.

Focusing on key national security challenges, counterterrorism efforts, and the growing impact of information and hybrid warfare. The DG ISPR was warmly welcomed upon arrival by the university administration, faculty members, and students. During the session Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry answered various questions from students in a detailed and comprehensive manner, addressing concerns related to national security, digital misinformation, and emerging threats in the modern information landscape.

Participants later expressed that the session helped clear several misconceptions and provided valuable insight into the responsible and cautious use of social media platforms. They stated that the historic success of Marka-e-Haq has further elevated Pakistan's prestige and strengthened its global image. Attendees also paid tribute to the sacrifices and dedication of Pakistan's armed forces in safeguarding the country's sovereignty and security.

The participants highlighted that educating youth about fake news, hostile propaganda, and the dangers of hybrid warfare is the need of the hour. They stressed the importance of verifying information through credible and authentic sources before sharing it online. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan said the younger generation has a vital role to play in ensuring Pakistan's stability, progress, and national security.

Faculty members and students reaffirmed their unwavering support and solidarity with the armed forces in light of the security challenges facing the country. Students from various cities, especially Waziristan, praised the initiative and termed the session highly constructive, informative, and impactful





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Counterterrorism Information Warfare Responsible Social Media Usage Shifa Tameer-E-Millat University Islamabad Director General Inter-Services Public Relatio Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry Students Faculty Members National Security Digital Misinformation Emerging Threats Pakistan's Armed Forces Global Image Fake News Hostile Propaganda Hybrid Warfare Credible Sources Authentic Sources Support And Solidarity With The Armed Forces Security Challenges Stability Progress National Security Younger Generation Waziristan

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