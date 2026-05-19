Space Pollution and Its Impact on Climate Change and Space

Explains the concerns about the increasing number of satellites in space, their pollution, and the potential impact on climate change and space access.

In recent years, many companies including Elon Musk’s SpaceX have rushed to launch \"megaconstellations\" of satellites, using them to provide internet connections. The growing number of satellites in space poses a danger to Earth because of the pollution released in their launches, scientists have warned.

The launches themselves are also polluting space, with rockets carrying the satellites putting black carbon or soot into the upper atmosphere. By the end of the decade, such launches will account for 42 per cent of the climate impact from space sector pollution. The space industry pollution is like a small-scale, unregulated geoengineering experiment that could have many unintended and serious environmental consequences. Currently, there has been limited effort to effectively regulate this type of pollution





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Space Pollution Climate Change Satellite Launch Rockets Black Carbon

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