Starbucks Korea's chief executive has been dismissed following backlash over the launch of a line of reusable drinkware. The controversy centred on the company's use of the words 'Tank Day' to promote a series of coffee cups, which were launched on May 18 -- the anniversary of a deadly 1980 pro-democracy uprising. The wording drew widespread criticism as it evoked the military vehicles used to crush protesters during the uprising.

Starbucks Korea's chief executive has been dismissed following backlash over the launch of a line of reusable drinkware. The controversy centred on the company's use of the words 'Tank Day' to promote a series of coffee cups, which were launched on May 18 -- the anniversary of a deadly 1980 pro-democracy uprising.

Son Jung-hyun, head of Starbucks Korea, has been dismissed over the controversy. The controversy arose as the wording evoked the military vehicles used to crush protesters during the 1980 Gwangju uprising, which marked its 46th anniversary. The protests, a defining moment in South Korea's democratic struggle, saw students and civilians rise up against military rule before troops violently suppressed the movement over 10 days.

President Lee Jae Myung, who attended commemorations for the anniversary, condemned the promotion, saying it had 'mocked' the victims. The company also pledged to strengthen 'historical awareness and ethical standards' among employees through training. The decision to remove Son was taken by Shinsegae Group which operates the Starbucks chain in South Korea. The company apologised for the mistake and committed to prevent similar incidents in the future





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{ Name: Starbucks Korea Weight: 1 } { Name: CEO Dismissal Weight: 1 } { Name: Gwangju Uprising Weight: 1 } { Name: Coffee Cups Controversy Weight: 1 } { Name: Shinsegae Group Weight: 1 } { Name: Ethical Standards Weight: 1 } { Name: Corporate Accountability Weight: 1 }

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