Super Bowl-style half-time show at World Cup final to feature Madonna, Shakira and BTS

FIFA has announced a Super Bowl-style half-time show at the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, featuring Madonna, Shakira and K-pop megastars BTS. The show is a first for a football World Cup final and has raised concerns about how long half-time will be.

Coldplay's Chris Martin is curating the show, which is a first for a football World Cup final but has raised concerns about how long half-time will be.

The biggest-ever World Cup, with 48 teams, kicks off on June 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced in March last year that there would be 'the first-ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final'. The move mirrors the show held during the final of the 2024 Copa America in Miami, when Colombian star Shakira performed at half-time at the Hard Rock Stadium.

There was also a half-time show at last year's FIFA Club World Cup final, also at MetLife Stadium, which stretched the break in excess of the regulation 15 minutes. Shakira last week teased the new official song for the World Cup, releasing a brief video of the track filmed at Brazil's iconic Maracana Stadium.

The singer – who also created the 2010 World Cup anthem 'Waka Waka' – announced the song, titled 'Dai Dai' in a post on her Instagram account. In the 67-second video, Shakira appears on the pitch at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, where she performed in a free concert at the city's Copacabana Beach before two million people.

Holding the 'Trionda', the official match ball of the 2026 World Cup, Shakira performed excerpts of the song in English, joined by dancers dressed in the colors of teams including the United States and Colombia. The song was produced with Nigerian artist Burna Boy and is set for official release on Thursday. The clip, also shared by the FIFA World Cup account, ends with the message: 'We're ready!

' Shakira has a long association with the World Cup, performing at the 2006 and 2014 World Cup finals in addition to producing 'Waka Waka' for the 2010 tournament





DunyaNews / 🏆 1. in PK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Super Bowl Half-Time Show Madonna Shakira BTS Metlife Stadium New Jersey FIFA Gianni Infantino Times Square Global Citizen Education Fund Trionda Waka Waka Dai Dai

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nida Yasir Show Celebrates Mother's Day with Heartbreaking StoriesPakistani television morning show host Nida Yasir celebrates Mother's Day on her show, featuring guests and a caller sharing their struggles in relationships with their sons.

Read more »

Southampton win extra-time thriller to reach Championship play-off finalShea Charles was Southampton's hero as they reached the Championship play-off final with a come-from-behind 2-1 win at home to Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Read more »

Madonna, Shakira, BTS to headline World Cup final half-time showMadonna, Shakira and K-pop megastars BTS will headline a Super Bowl-style half-time show at the World Cup final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, organizers said Thursday. Coldplay's Chris Martin is curating the show, which is a first for a football World Cup final.

Read more »

Instagram’s new Instants feature makes photos disappearFind latest breaking, trending, viral news from Pakistan and information on top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, sports and more.

Read more »

Global cybercrime network exposed after targeting BTS’ JungkookSouth Korean authorities have extradited a Chinese national accused of masterminding a sophisticated international cybercrime network that targeted high-profile individuals, including BTS member Jungkook, in a sprawling multi-million-dollar hacking and financial fraud operation.

Read more »

Iran holds World Cup send-off for national football teamIran held a send-off ceremony Wednesday for the national football team as it prepared to play in the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Read more »