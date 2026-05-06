Suspected Boko Haram attack on Chadian military base leaves 24 dead, military source says

An attack by suspected Boko Haram jihadists on a Chadian military base has resulted in the deaths of at least 24 people.

An overnight attack by suspected Boko Haram jihadists on a Chadian military base killed at least 24 people. Both the military and regional administration attributed the attack to Boko Haram , with the local administrator insisting that the situation is under control.

Soldiers have been increasingly under fire from Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region, with a recent attack leaving 40 dead in the Chadian army's ranks. The Chadian president vowed to continue the fight until this threat is completely eradicated





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Boko Haram Chadian Military Base Lake Chad Attack Dead Wounded President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno Jihadist Group Renewed Determination Era Eradication Counter Offensive Surrender

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