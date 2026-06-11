Sweden's public health agency recommends parents not to give children their own smartphones before the age of 13

The agency's new recommendation is primarily to reduce the risk of children being exposed to harmful content, developing sleep problems, or developing an addiction-like pattern of use. The agency emphasizes that while children value the ability to stay in contact with family and friends via the phone, the potential risks outweigh the benefits.

Sweden 's public health agency recommends parents not to give children their own smartphone s before the age of 13 , citing several risks associated with their use .

The agency's new recommendation is primarily to reduce the risk of children being exposed to harmful content, developing sleep problems, or developing an addiction-like pattern of use. The agency emphasizes that while children value the ability to stay in contact with family and friends via the phone, the potential risks outweigh the benefits. If parents want their children to have a phone, the agency recommends giving them a simple phone without internet access.

The health agency has been investigating the use of screens and their impact on children, and in January, Sweden's government announced a ban on smartphones in schools for children up to grade nine. The agency's recommendation aligns with those of Denmark and Finland





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Sweden Public Health Agency Smartphone Children Age Of 13 Risks Associated With Their Use Harming Content Sleep Problems Addiction-Like Pattern Of Use Simple Phone Internet Access Schools Children Up To Grade Nine Investigating The Use Of Screens And Their Imp Ban On Smartphones In Schools Recommendation Alarms Support In Everyday Life

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