Police investigating the robbery of a security company's cash van in Karachi have identified the van's security supervisor as a key suspect in what authorities believe was an inside job involving the heist of Rs300 million. The incident took place in the Federal B Area when a cash van carrying cash from Tariq Road to a private bank branch in Joharabad was allegedly intercepted and looted.

Switzerland offers to host signing of US-Iran peace deal Police investigating the robbery of a security company's cash van in Karachi have identified the van's security supervisor as a key suspect in what authorities believe was an inside job involving the heist of Rs300 million, 24NewsHD TV reported on Friday.

The incident took place in the Federal B Area today when a cash van carrying cash from Tariq Road to a private bank branch in Joharabad was allegedly intercepted and looted. According to police, the van's crew stopped near Rizwan Park for tea when four men arrived in a black double-cabin vehicle. CCTV footage shows the suspects approaching the cash van and entering it before driving away along with the accompanying vehicle.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, Dr Imran Khan, said preliminary investigations indicated that the security company's chief crew supervisor, identified as Wajid, was actively involved in the robbery. Investigators revealed that the security guards remained outside the van with its doors open for nearly 15 minutes before the incident. During that time, Wajid allegedly collected the keys to the cash compartment from the guards and provided the suspects access to the money.

Police said the robbers were unarmed and surprisingly left behind two pistols and a repeater rifle belonging to the security personnel. The suspects later drove the van to a street near Altaf Pakwan, where bags containing approximately Rs300 million were transferred to another vehicle before they fled. Footage recovered from cameras installed inside the cash van reportedly shows him sitting calmly with the suspects and handing over the keys to the vault.

Following the incident, police detained two security guards and the driver for questioning, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the main suspects. A formal case is yet to be registered as investigators continue to gather evidence and examine all aspects of the high-profile robbery. Sindh Home Minister has taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the SSP Central.

Police officials described the case as one of the largest cash van robberies in recent years and said the investigation remains ongoing





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