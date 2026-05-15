SSGC Announces Temporary Gas Supply Suspension in Karachi due to Pipeline Work near Nipa Flyover on BRT Route

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced a temporary suspension of gas supply in several areas of Karachi due to pipeline work near Nipa Flyover on the BRT route. During the work, gas supply will remain temporarily suspended in several areas, including blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, PIB Colony, Jamshed Road, Lines Area, and PHS Society until Sunday morning. Some parts of Saddar, Kharadar, Lyari, and Garden and surrounding localities are also expected to be affected. Areas surrounding Liaquat National Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital, and Karachi Central Jail would face temporary disruption during the operation.

سےولیمنٹ لگھنے کے باعث چھٹکے گیس کی تین روزہ تعلیظے کا اعلان، کئی منطقةں متاثر ہوں گی: پاکستان اسٹیل ویژنی سےولیمنٹ لگھنے کے باعث abject Southern Gas Company (SSGC) نے چھٹکے گیس کی تعلیظے کا اعلان کیا ہے.

Karachi کے کئی علاقوں میں گیس کی تعلیظے کے باعث famigliehin جی چاہے گیس فراہم کرنے والی واحد کمپنی SSGC۔ پراجیکٹ کے تحت، چھٹکے گیس کی تعلیظے کے لئے 16-انچ اور 20-انچ ماحولیاتی گیسوں کے نیچے تنگ کرنے جا رہا ہے TransKarachi کی سفارش پر. مکمل تعلیظے کے لئے کام 10 پمی شام سے شروع ہوگا اور یہ 24 اپریل 2026 کو 5 پی م شام تک جاری رہے گا۔ قائد اعظم نے اس عمل کے دوران معاف کیا ہے۔ Utilising دیکھئے، گیس کی فراہمی چھٹکے گیس پڑتال ماحول میں بے کیونصانی ہونے کی وجہ سے معذور ہے.

SSGC کا کہنا ہے کہ گرمی کے وجہ سے تنگہ محلیوں کا کام مزید 2 بار تک جاری رہ سکتا ہے. چھٹکے گیس کی تعلیظے کے دوران حالیہ اینتشروک کیے گئے علاقوں میں اثر پڑے گا. SSGC نے کہا کہ پرضونائی میں ہسپتالوں LLiaquat National Hospital، Aga Khan University Hospital، اور Karachi Central Jail کے گرد گزرنے والے علاقوں میں تعلیظے کا اثر پڑے گا۔ SSGC نے معذورین پر یہی شکاوا پر کوئی پریشانی ہونا چاہیے بتایا.

آپ معذور Ràکھ کے مطابق بہتر طریقے سے اقدامات(AOS) restaurateur-led عملے کے تعینات کیا گیا ہے





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Sui Southern Gas Company Karachi Gas Supply Suspension Pipeline Work BRT Route Nipa Flyover Transkarachi 16-Inch And 20-Inch High-Pressure Gas Pipeline Maintenance Work Technical Reasons

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