Salman Awan Seriously Reprimanded by ICC Ethics Committee for Violation of Level 1 code of conduct rules

Salman Awan has been seriously reprimanded by the ICC Ethics Committee for his violation of Level 1 code of conduct rules. He was found to have contravened Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct in relation to misusing the equipment including the cricket gear, ground gear, or fixers or fittings during an international match.

بنگلادیش کے خلاف دوسرے ٹیسٹ کے دوران سلمان آغا کو آئی سی سی کے ضابطہ اخلاق کے لیول ون کی خلاف ورزی کرتے ہوئے سرزنش کی گئی ہے۔ سلمان کو پلیئرز اور پلیئر سپورٹ پرسنل کے لیے آئی سی سی کوڈ آف کنڈکٹ کے آرٹیکل 2.

2 کی خلاف ورزی کا قصوروار پایا گیا ہے۔ سرزنش کے علاوہ ان کے تادیبی ریکارڈ میں ایک ڈی میرٹ پوائنٹ کا اضافہ کیا گیا ہے، یہ 24 ماہ کی مدت میں ان کے دوسرے جرم کی نشاندہی کرتا ہے۔ ان کا پچھلا اقدام بھی رواں سال 13 مارچ کو ڈھاکا میں بنگلہ دیش کے خلاف ون ڈے کے دوران آرٹیکل 2.2 کے تحت آیا تھا۔ اس واقعے میں پاکستان کی دوسری اننگز کے 82ویں اوور میں پیش آیا۔ سلمان نے جرم کا اعتراف کیا اور باضابطہ سماعت کی ضرورت سے گریز کرتے ہوئے ایمریٹس آئی سی سی ایلیٹ پینل آف میچ ریفریز کے جیف کا اظہار کیا۔ لیول 1 کی خلاف ورزی پر ایک یا دو ڈیمیرٹ پوائنٹس کے ساتھ کم از کم آفیشل سرزنش اور کھلاڑی کی میچ فیس کا زیادہ سے زیادہ 50 فیصد جرمانہ ہوتا ہے





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ICC Ethics Committee Salman Awan Rules Violation Level 1 Code Of Conduct Misuse Of Equipment Article 2.2 Pak Vs Ban Unofficial Board Writing Large Text Writing Bowlers Bowling Fast Shouldering Blame On Bowlers

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