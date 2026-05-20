San Diego Security Guard Slain, Two Men Killed in Mosque Shooting

Amin Abdullah, a security guard, was hailed as a fallen hero who sacrificed his life in a shootout with two teenage gunmen outside a mosque. Another two men, mosque elder Mansour Kaziha and Uber driver Nadir Awad, were cornered and shot to death by the gunmen.

The security guard slain at the Islamic Center of San Diego was hailed as a fallen hero on Tuesday who sacrificed his life to keep 140 school children inside the mosque safe by engaging two gunmen in a shootout that deterred the teenage suspects and helped thwart their attack...

In the midst of the confrontation, it was Abdullah who transmitted the radio call that activated a security lockdown, which prevented further bloodshed there. The gunfight and the security alert gave others in the building time to take shelter behind locked doors, while Kaziha and Awad coaxed the suspects out of the building.

Minutes before officers from around California's second-most-populous city converged on the mosque, the two suspects fled by car and were found dead in their vehicle after allegedly self-inflicting gunshot wounds





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Islamic Center Of San Diego Security Guard Shootout Teenage Gunmen Mosque

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