Sana Javed's Return to Television and Praise for Her Performance

Pakistani actress Sana Javed is making a comeback to television with the drama serial ‘Bas Tera Saath Ho’, and senior stars Nadia Khan have praised her performance and screen presence during a discussion on ‘Kya Drama Hai’ on 24NewsHD. Social media users are also appreciating her portrayal of ‘Ansa’ in the serial, with many viewers praising the emotional depth and confidence she brings to the role.

Pakistani actress Sana Javed is winning hearts with her much talked about return to television in the drama serial ‘ Bas Tera Saath Ho ’, as senior stars Nadia Khan openly applauded her performance and screen presence during a discussion on ‘ Kya Drama Hai ’ on 24NewsHD.

Sana Javed is praised for her portrayal of ‘Ansa’ in the serial, with many viewers appreciating the emotional depth and confidence she brings to the role. Veteran actress Atiqa Odhio also admires Sana Javed's overall persona and natural performance





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Sana Javed Bas Tera Saath Ho Nadia Khan Kya Drama Hai Ansa Emotional Depth Confidence Natural Performance

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