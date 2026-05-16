The Saudi Supreme Court has announced that all Muslims in the country should look for the crescent of the new moon, known as 'Zal'hajah', on Tuesday, May 17, 2026, as per the lunar calendar, which falls on the day after the completion of the lunar month of Shawwal 1447 (beginning on April 18, 2026). On the same day, the Supreme Court is also expected to announce a ruling on a severe disability case related to the US-China relations, as 17 illegal immigrants have been arrested in Texas.

طوفانی ہواؤں میں نوجوان کے اڑنے کی وائرل ویڈیو کی حقیقت سامنے اگئیپالتو کتے کیا آنے والی مصیبت کو بھانپ لیتے ہیں؟ حیران کن حقیقت ریاض: سعودی سپریم کورٹ نے مملکت بھر کے تمام مسلمانوں سے اتوار 17 مئی 2026 کی شام ذوالحجہ کا چاند دیکھنے کی اپیل کی ہے.

جو تقویمِ ام القریٰ کے مطابق ذوالقعدہ کی تیسویں تاریخ اور سپریم کورٹ کے فیصلے کے مطابق ذوالقعدہ 1447ھ کی انتیس تاریخ بنتی ہے۔ کے مطابق سعودی سپریم کورٹ کے ایک بیان میں اس بات کی طرف اشارہ کیا گیا کہ تقویمِ ام القریٰ کے مطابق ہفتہ 18 اپریل 2026ء شوال 1447ھ کا تیسواں دن تھا جس سے اس ماہ کی تکمیل ہوئی اور اتوار 19 اپریل 2026ء ذوالقعدہ 1447ھ کی پہلی تاریخ تھی۔ اسی بنیاد پر سپریم کورٹ کے بیان میں مملکت بھر کے تمام مسلمانوں سے اپیل کی گئی ہے کہ وہ اتوار کی شام ذوالحجہ کا چاند تلاش کریں، جو تقویمِ ام القریٰ کے مطابق ذوالقعدہ کی تیسویں اور سپریم کورٹ کے فیصلے کے مطابق ذوالقعدہ 1447ھ کی انتیس تاریخ ہو گی۔ ٹرمپ کے دورہ چین کے دوران شدید بدمزگی، روانگی سے قبل امریکی عملے نے چینی حکام کی دی گئی ہر چیز وہیں پھینک دیٹی میں اقامہ و لیبر قوانین کی خلاف ورزی، 17 گرفتار کرنے والوں کو گرفتار کر لیا گیا ہے





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Saudi Supreme Court Muslims Zal'hajah Lunar Calendar US-China Relations Severe Disability Case Illegal Immigrants

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