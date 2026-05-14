Saudi Arabia Imposes Heavy Penalties on 19 Hajj Violators for Unauthorized Transport, University Officials Abducted in Balochistan

Saudi Arabia has imposed heavy penalties on 19 Hajj violators for unauthorized transport, while the University of Gwadar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Razzaq Sabir and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Manzoor Ahmed were abducted in Balochistan, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia slaps heavy penalties on 19 Hajj violators for unauthorized transport University of Gwadar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Abdur Razzaq Sabir and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Manzoor Ahmed were abducted, while travelling from the coastal city to Quetta yesterday, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Thursday.

According to family sources, both the senior-most Gwadar University academics were travelling to Quetta in an official vehicle. Sources in the Gwadar University said that both officials were possibly abducted along with their vehicle in Mastung as the contact with both was severed after they reached near about Mastung.

Security officials said they were trying their best to trace both the officers who went missing from near Kund Imrani Khud Kucha where armed men had erected a picket and checked vehicles. According to Balochistan Home Ministry spokesman Babar Yousafzai, four people including vice chancellor and pro-vice chancellor were abducted by the gunmen. The other two were identified as their private secretary Dr Irshad and the driver, the spokesman added.

Deputy Commissioner Mastung Bahram Saleem confirmed the incident and stated that authorities are maintaining constant contact with the families. Professor Dr Abdul Razaq Sabir is widely regarded as a respected academic and administrator in Balochistan. He has been credited with significant contributions to higher education in the province, particularly in the Makran region. His work has focused on expanding access to education and promoting research on Balochi language and literature





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Saudi Arabia Hajj Violators Penalties Abduction University Officials Balochistan Makran Region Balochi Language And Literature Higher Education

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