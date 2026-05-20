Saudi Arabia welcomed a decision by the United States to grant additional time for negotiations aimed at ending hostilities and restoring security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to pre-Feb. 28, 2026 conditions. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud expressed hope that the diplomatic initiative would help move the negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement, addressing all outstanding disputes and achieving lasting peace for the region and beyond.

Summer vacation announced at federal educational institutions Saudi Arabia welcomed a decision by the United States to grant additional time for negotiations aimed at ending hostilities and restoring security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to pre-Feb. 28, 2026 conditions.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the kingdom highly appreciates the response of the United States of America in allowing negotiations another opportunity to reach an agreement that would end the war, stabilize the region and ensure safe maritime passage through the strategic waterway. He said the proposed talks should also address all outstanding disputes in a manner that serves regional security and stability.

The Saudi minister also praised Pakistan for its continued mediation efforts, expressing hope that the diplomatic initiative would help move the negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route, has seen heightened tensions in recent weeks, raising international concern over maritime security and regional stability. Saudi Arabia said it looks forward to a negotiated outcome that achieves lasting peace for the region and beyond.

Summer vacation announced at federal educational institutionsSaudi Arabia has welcomed a decision by the United States to grant additional time for negotiations aimed at ending hostilities and restoring security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to pre-Feb. 28, 2026 conditions. In a statement posted on X, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the kingdom highly appreciates the response of the United States of America in allowing negotiations another opportunity to reach an agreement that would end the war, stabilize the region and ensure safe maritime passage through the strategic waterway.

He said the proposed talks should also address all outstanding disputes in a manner that serves regional security and stability. The Saudi minister also praised Pakistan for its continued mediation efforts, expressing hope that the diplomatic initiative would help move the negotiations toward a comprehensive agreement. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route, has seen heightened tensions in recent weeks, raising international concern over maritime security and regional stability.

Saudi Arabia said it looks forward to a negotiated outcome that achieves lasting peace for the region and beyond. The article does not mention the keywords related to sports, entertainment, technology or business





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